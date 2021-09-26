Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 10:13

Ed Sheeran closes Paris leg of star-studded Global Citizen Live event

A number of the biggest global stars in music have taken to the stage as part of the event
Ed Sheeran has closed the Paris leg of a star-studded global music event aiming to raise awareness of poverty, climate change and the need for coronavirus vaccines worldwide.

Global Citizen Live events are taking place in Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro and Lagos.

Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Usher, Lizzo, Elton John, Doja Cat, Metallica, Camila Cabello and Black Eyed Peas are among the other artists taking part in the event.

Sheeran played a number of his hits as he took to the stage in Paris in front of thousands of people at the Champ de Mars. The event was streamed online.

Rapper Stormzy also performed in the French capital as part of the event.

During the concert, companies have pledged to provide funds to charitable causes around the world.

Michael Sheen called on governments to act (Ian West/PA)

During the BBC One coverage of the event, actor Michael Sheen called for governments and major companies to take further action against poverty.

“We have to hold the people with the levers of power to account to make sure they use them, rather than just sending empty promises, nice commitments, but actually not following through with them,” he said.

“I think that’s what’s really important.”

