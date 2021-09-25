Sat, 25 Sep, 2021 - 21:28

Channel 4 and More 4 off air due to ‘technical problem’

Viewers said their screens were showing a still from a programme for about 25 minutes before returning to normal broadcasting.
By Isobel Frodsham, PA

Channel 4 and More 4 went off air on Saturday due to a “technical problem”, according to the broadcaster.

Moments later, the channel was said to have frozen again.

More 4 meanwhile was showing flashing images on its screen, according to other viewers, while some said Film4 and E4 were also affected.

It is unclear what caused the issue or how long it will last.

The broadcaster confirmed two channels were temporarily off air in a tweet but did not mention the others.

It said: “Channel 4 and More 4 are currently off air due to a technical problem. We are working to restore them as quickly as possible.”

S4C, the Welsh language public service TV broadcaster, also tweeted it was facing issues due to a fire at a distribution centre in London.

It said: “Unfortunately following a fire at a London distribution centre we are experiencing technical problems. Apologies.”

Separately, Channel 5 was also said to be faced with technical issues and went off air on Saturday.

Some viewers said they were only shown a message on the channel which said: “We apologise for the interruption. We’ll be back with you as soon as we can.”

Both Channel 4 and Channel 5 have been contacted for comment.

