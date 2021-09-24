Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 10:31

Kristen Stewart transforms into Diana in Spencer trailer

The film is released in Irish and UK cinemas on November 5th
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The full-length trailer for biopic Spencer offers viewers a comprehensive look at Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Princess Diana.

A short teaser arrived in August, but the two-minute trailer released on Thursday showcases the US star’s English accent and the film’s atmospheric setting.

The story is set over a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana joined the royal family for Christmas at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, with the film framed as a “fable from a true tragedy”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0iUOaeJkBQ

Directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain, it imagines what might have happened over those few days, when her marriage to the Prince Charles has gone cold, but she is still obliged to join the family festivities.

As the trailer begins, the Queen is heard asking an aide, “Is she here yet?” before adding, “Then she’s late.”

Diana is also seen preparing for the weekend, telling herself in a mirror: “Three days. That’s it.”

Another scene sees a young William ask her: “Mummy what happened to make you so sad?”

Others cast in the film, which is written by Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight, include Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

Spencer will be released in Irish and UK cinemas on November 5th following its UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

