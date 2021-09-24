Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 08:15

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes split months after welcoming baby

The couple share a son named Jason Jr.
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes split months after welcoming baby

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Jason Derulo has split from influencer girlfriend Jena Frumes just four months after they welcomed their first child together.

The couple, who got together shortly before the coronavirus pandemic, amassed millions of followers and frequently went viral on TikTok with their dancing videos and pranks during lockdown.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Jason King Derulo, on May 8th after announcing they were expecting in March.

The Savage Love singer wrote on Twitter: “Jena and I have decided to part ways.

“She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.

“Pls respect our privacy in this time.”

Frumes paid tribute to Derulo in an Instagram post on July, writing: “When we have each other we have everything @jasonderulo.

“Baby boy is two months old now.

“He’s the best and is the most smiley squirmy happy baby ever and loves spending time outdoors we are so in love.”

After their baby was born, Derulo shared a video showing clips of their first week with the baby and wrote: “The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home.

“He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes.”

More in this section

Linda Evangelista claims cosmetic procedure left her ‘permanently deformed’ Linda Evangelista claims cosmetic procedure left her ‘permanently deformed’
Kim Kardashian to host Saturday Night Live for first time Kim Kardashian to host Saturday Night Live for first time
Ringo Starr takes aim at world leaders attending UN general assembly Ringo Starr takes aim at world leaders attending UN general assembly
BBC denies stars or dancers have threatened to quit Strictly amid jab row

BBC denies stars or dancers have threatened to quit Strictly amid jab row

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more