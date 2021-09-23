Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 18:52

Billie Eilish ‘lost 100,000 followers’ after debuting new look

The chart-topping singer said some fans wanted her to maintain her previous signature style of baggy clothes and bright green hair
Billie Eilish ‘lost 100,000 followers’ after debuting new look

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Billie Eilish has said she lost 100,000 followers after debuting her dramatic new look on social media.

In March, the pop superstar, 19, showed off her newly dyed blonde hair on Instagram, and May saw her feature on the cover of British Vogue wearing a corset and form-fitting catsuit.

Speaking to Elle USA, she addressed how some fans had wanted her to maintain her previous signature style of baggy clothes and bright green hair.

She said: “People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanising.

“I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs. People are scared of big boobs.”

Explaining her reasons for changing her style, the Los Angeles-born singer said she wanted a different aesthetic for her second album Happier Than Ever.

She said: “I had no goal of ‘This is going to make everybody think differently of me’. I’ve had different coloured hair and vibes for everything I’ve ever done.

“I wanted this album to have its own thing.”

She added: “The other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, ‘I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie’.

“I’m still the same person. I’m not just different Barbies with different heads.”

Read the full interview in Elle USA.

More in this section

Linda Evangelista claims cosmetic procedure left her ‘permanently deformed’ Linda Evangelista claims cosmetic procedure left her ‘permanently deformed’
Kim Kardashian to host Saturday Night Live for first time Kim Kardashian to host Saturday Night Live for first time
Ringo Starr takes aim at world leaders attending UN general assembly Ringo Starr takes aim at world leaders attending UN general assembly
BBC denies stars or dancers have threatened to quit Strictly amid jab row

BBC denies stars or dancers have threatened to quit Strictly amid jab row

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more