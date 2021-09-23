Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 16:33

Ronan Keating and wife Storm ‘worried sick’ after son taken to hospital

The singer said four-year-old Cooper was ‘an absolute trooper’
Ronan Keating and wife Storm ‘worried sick’ after son taken to hospital

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Ronan Keating has said he and his wife Storm are “worried sick” after their son Cooper was taken to hospital.

The Boyzone star described his four-year-old son as “an absolute trooper” and said he was “blown away with his strength and charm”.

He revealed the news on Instagram alongside a picture of Cooper in hospital.

Keating, 44, wrote: “Not the 24hrs I had imagined. But ya never know what life has in store.

“This little guy is an absolute trooper. I’m blown away with his strength and charm.

“Mum & dad are a mess worried sick and he takes it in his stride.

“I am so incredibly grateful to the staff @chelwestft you guys rock.”

The Irish singer also shares a daughter Coco, who was born in March 2020, with the Australian-born fashion designer.

He also has Jack, 22, Missy, 20, and Ali, 16, from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly.

Keating currently co-presents The One Show alongside Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas and hosts a breakfast show on Magic Radio with Harriet Scott.

Friends and famous faces offered their support to the couple, including football stars Alan Shearer and Jamie Redknapp.

While comedian Jason Manford wrote: “Thinking of you mate.”

More in this section

Ringo Starr takes aim at world leaders attending UN general assembly Ringo Starr takes aim at world leaders attending UN general assembly
Tom Hanks on hand to unveil long-delayed Oscars museum Tom Hanks on hand to unveil long-delayed Oscars museum
Halloween Kills trailer teases the unmasking of Michael Myers Halloween Kills trailer teases the unmasking of Michael Myers
Kim Kardashian to host Saturday Night Live for first time

Kim Kardashian to host Saturday Night Live for first time

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more