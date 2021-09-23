Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 16:01

Kim Kardashian to host Saturday Night Live for first time

Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis will also feature in the forthcoming series.
Kim Kardashian to host Saturday Night Live for first time

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Kim Kardashian has announced she will host Saturday Night Live for the first time.

The reality TV star and businesswoman, 40, will appear on the late-night sketch show on October 9th with Halsey confirmed as the musical guest.

The programme also announced actors Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis as hosts for the forthcoming series, which runs across next month.

Country star Kacey Musgraves, rapper Young Thug and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will also feature as musical acts.

Kardashian celebrated the news on her Instagram Stories, writing: “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!”

A number of SNL episodes have poked fun at Kardashian and her extended family in recent years, with comedian Nasim Pedrad portraying her in a number of sketches.

Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper husband Kanye West, 44, in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

However, last month they reunited at a listening party for the rapper’s new album Donda.

The former couple raised eyebrows when Kardashian joined West while wearing a wedding dress.

More in this section

Tom Hanks on hand to unveil long-delayed Oscars museum Tom Hanks on hand to unveil long-delayed Oscars museum
Halloween Kills trailer teases the unmasking of Michael Myers Halloween Kills trailer teases the unmasking of Michael Myers
Ronan Keating and wife Storm ‘worried sick’ after son taken to hospital Ronan Keating and wife Storm ‘worried sick’ after son taken to hospital
Ringo Starr takes aim at world leaders attending UN general assembly

Ringo Starr takes aim at world leaders attending UN general assembly

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more