Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 16:01

Daniel Craig to be given honorary rank by the British Royal Navy

The British actor’s tenure as James Bond has seen him drive a motorbike on to a moving train and compete in a high-stakes poker game.
Daniel Craig to be given honorary rank by the British Royal Navy

By Michael Drummond, PA South East Correspondent

After more than a decade playing the world’s most famous secret agent, actor Daniel Craig now shares another thing with James Bond: the military rank of commander.

The British actor’s tenure in the coveted role has seen him fight shadowy organisations around the globe, drive a motorbike on to a moving train and compete in a high-stakes poker game in Casino Royale.

Now ahead of the premiere of his latest film No Time To Die, Craig has been made an honorary commander in the Royal Navy.

Craig said: “I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of honorary commander in the senior service.”

He is keen to support personnel within the British Royal Navy, with a particular interest in service families.

Craig’s appointment to the rank — the same as that of his on-screen spy persona — reflects his personal support for UK armed forces and links it with the legacy created through the guise of the fictional British secret agent.

Navy warship HMS Dragon features in the film, with the Type 45 destroyer’s red dragon emblem on the hull seen cutting through the waves in the latest trailer.

During production for No Time To Die, filmmakers worked closely with the Royal Navy and British Ministry of Defence.

As well as HMS Dragon’s cameo, the RAF Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire was used as a backdrop in the film, standing in for a Nato airbase in Norway where Bond joins MI6 allies and later boards a C-17 Globemaster.

Meanwhile, the Army supplied troops from the Household Cavalry.

They offered their time at a pivotal moment in their calendar, just before the Changing the Guard at Buckingham Palace.

Royal Navy honours Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig, wearing the honorary Royal Navy rank of commander, with First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, left (LPhot Lee Blease/PA)

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said: “I am delighted to welcome honorary commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy.

“Our honorary officers act as ambassadors and advocates for the service, sharing their time and expertise to spread the message about what our global, modern and ready Royal Navy is doing around the world.

“Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years – a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe.

“That’s what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself."

More in this section

Tom Hanks on hand to unveil long-delayed Oscars museum Tom Hanks on hand to unveil long-delayed Oscars museum
Ringo Starr takes aim at world leaders attending UN general assembly Ringo Starr takes aim at world leaders attending UN general assembly
Halloween Kills trailer teases the unmasking of Michael Myers Halloween Kills trailer teases the unmasking of Michael Myers
Kim Kardashian to host Saturday Night Live for first time

Kim Kardashian to host Saturday Night Live for first time

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more