Daniel Craig to be given honorary rank by the British Royal Navy

By Michael Drummond, PA South East Correspondent

After more than a decade playing the world’s most famous secret agent, actor Daniel Craig now shares another thing with James Bond: the military rank of commander.

The British actor’s tenure in the coveted role has seen him fight shadowy organisations around the globe, drive a motorbike on to a moving train and compete in a high-stakes poker game in Casino Royale.

Now ahead of the premiere of his latest film No Time To Die, Craig has been made an honorary commander in the Royal Navy.

Craig said: “I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of honorary commander in the senior service.”

The wait is over. The final international trailer for #NoTimeToDie. In cinemas from September 30. pic.twitter.com/ld26viOcD6 — James Bond (@007) August 31, 2021

He is keen to support personnel within the British Royal Navy, with a particular interest in service families.

Craig’s appointment to the rank — the same as that of his on-screen spy persona — reflects his personal support for UK armed forces and links it with the legacy created through the guise of the fictional British secret agent.

Navy warship HMS Dragon features in the film, with the Type 45 destroyer’s red dragon emblem on the hull seen cutting through the waves in the latest trailer.

During production for No Time To Die, filmmakers worked closely with the Royal Navy and British Ministry of Defence.

As well as HMS Dragon’s cameo, the RAF Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire was used as a backdrop in the film, standing in for a Nato airbase in Norway where Bond joins MI6 allies and later boards a C-17 Globemaster.

Meanwhile, the Army supplied troops from the Household Cavalry.

They offered their time at a pivotal moment in their calendar, just before the Changing the Guard at Buckingham Palace.

Daniel Craig, wearing the honorary Royal Navy rank of commander, with First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, left (LPhot Lee Blease/PA)

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said: “I am delighted to welcome honorary commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy.

“Our honorary officers act as ambassadors and advocates for the service, sharing their time and expertise to spread the message about what our global, modern and ready Royal Navy is doing around the world.

“Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years – a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe.

“That’s what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself."