Kings of Leon announce Dublin and Belfast shows

Kings of Leon have confirmed two Irish dates will be included in their upcoming tour.

The band will first play Dublin's 3Arena on Friday, June 24th, before heading north to Belfast, where they will play the SSE Arena on Sunday, June 26th.

The tour follows the release of their latest album, When You See Yourself, back in March.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Tuesday, September 28th via Ticketmaster.

According to the Ticketmaster website, tickets will be available on artist presale from 9am this Friday, while 3Presale tickets will be released at 9am on Monday.

The band also have seven dates lined up in Britain, playing venues in London, Manchester and Glasgow.