Lil Nas X proves he is an enduring star on debut album Montero

The evolution of Lil Nas X from viral star to fully formed artist has seemed effortless to the outsider.

Listening to the undeniable earworm Old Town Road in 2019, it would have been impossible to imagine its creator releasing an album like Montero just two years later.

But the 22-year-old US rapper, real name Montero Lamar Hill, has done just that.

Montero is a sweeping piece of work, exploring identity, sexuality and community though the lens of Lil Nas X’s idiosyncratic mix of flamenco, country, trap and pop.

Before the success of Old Town Road, Lil Nas X was a college dropout sleeping on his sister’s sofa – and that journey to pop superstar and queer icon (he came out as gay while Old Town Road sat atop the Hot 100 chart in the US) is central to Montero.

Tales of his insecurities and his romantic conquests gain equal airtime – this is a story of a young man embracing and exploring his sexuality.

Sir Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus feature among the guest artists, but Lil Nas X is always the star.

He’s as strong delivering punchy bars full of braggadocio as when recalling the intense insecurities of his youth.

An affecting, uplifting album that proves Lil Nas X will be an enduring star.

Rating: 9/10