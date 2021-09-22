Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand appear in teaser for Macbeth adaptation

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand have appeared in a foreboding teaser for the highly awaited film adaptation of Macbeth.

Washington, 66, stars as the murderous general while his fellow multiple Oscar-winner McDormand, 64, plays his scheming wife.

The Tragedy Of Macbeth is directed by Joel Coen, who has also written the adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy.

The film is shot in black-and-white and explores the descent into madness of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth.

In the teaser, released ahead of the world premiere at the New York Film Festival later this week, Washington is seen with an enigmatic smile while McDormand reveals herself towards the end.

Imagery in the trailer includes black birds circling in the sky, Macbeth trudging towards three hooded figures and a hand picking a crown up from the ground.

“By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes,” a voiceover says.

The film also stars The Walking Dead’s Corey Hawkins as Macduff, The Queen’s Gambit’s Moses Ingram as Lady Macduff and Irish actor Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan.

The Tragedy Of Macbeth is unusual as it is the first film directed by one of the Coen brothers without the other’s involvement.

It is scheduled for a limited theatrical release in December before arriving on the Apple TV+ streaming service in January.