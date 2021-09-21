Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 12:02

Halloween Kills trailer teases the unmasking of Michael Myers

The film will see scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis reprising the role of Laurie Strode.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The final trailer for horror sequel Halloween Kills teases the unmasking of Michael Myers.

Jamie Lee Curtis is reprising the role of Laurie Strode in the latest instalment of the blockbuster franchise.

Myers, one of the most feared boogeymen in slasher film history, is back to terrorise the fictional town of Haddonfield, Illinois, but this time his victims are ready to fight back.

The trailer shows characters from classic 1978 film Halloween as adults preparing to face Myers once and for all.

They include Kyle Richards and Nancy Stephens, who are reprising the roles they played as children.

Scream queen Curtis, 62, leads Haddonfield in the hunt for Myers, but the trailer shows the killer adding to his already astronomical body count.

The murderer, also known as The Shape, was presumed dead at the end of 2018’s Halloween after Curtis’s Laurie set fire to a house he was in.

Halloween Kills’s final trailer ends with Laurie attempting to remove the famed white mask from Myers’s face.

“I want to take his mask off and see the life leave his eyes,” she says.

A direct sequel to Halloween Kills, titled Halloween Ends, is set for release in October 2022.

Halloween Kills will be in cinemas from October 15th.

