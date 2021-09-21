The Crown’s Tobias Menzies dedicates Emmy win to Michael K Williams

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

The Crown star Tobias Menzies has dedicated his Emmy win to late actor Michael K Williams.

The British star won the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series prize for his role as the Duke of Edinburgh in the lavish royal drama, defeating Williams, who was nominated for his performance in Lovecraft Country.

The Wire star Williams, who memorably played shotgun-wielding stick-up man Omar Little in HBO’s acclaimed crime drama, was found dead at the age of 54 on September 6th.

Menzies, who did not attend the star-studded awards ceremony in Los Angeles or the satellite event in London on Sunday night, wrote on Twitter: “Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees.

“But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP.”

Actress Kerry Washington, who presented the prize at the ceremony, paid a moving tribute to Williams before announcing the winner.

She said: “The nominees for this next award astounded us with each of their uniquely remarkable, memorable performances this past year.

“But I’d like to take a moment to mention one nominee in particular, Michael K Williams.

“Michael was – so crazy to say ‘was’ – a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon.

“Michael, your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you.”

She added: “I know you are here because you wouldn’t miss it.”

Williams was also honoured during the In Memoriam segment of the event.

The star was found dead at his home in Brooklyn, New York, in what US media reports have described as a suspected drug overdose.

As well as The Wire, Williams, who had a distinctive facial scar from a bar fight on his 25th birthday, had roles in gangster series Boardwalk Empire and TV film Bessie, and had over the years spoken about his personal struggles with drugs.

He was previously nominated for Emmys for Bessie, The Night Of and When They See Us.