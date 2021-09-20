The most incredible Emmys beauty looks, from Emma Corrin’s claws to Anya Taylor-Joy’s beehive

By Prudence Wade, PA

The fashion choices at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were certainly bold, from Anya Taylor-Joy’s couture gown to Michaela Coel’s highlighter yellow outfit.

However, celebrities proved no look is complete without carefully considering their hair, make-up and manicures.

Beauty looks of the night were eye-catching and elegant, with famous faces taking risks with colour and leaning heavily into glamour…

The hair…

(Chris Pizzello/AP)

Anya Taylor-Joy is fast becoming a red carpet darling, and it’s not only her fashion choices causing a stir. She paired her sleek Dior outfit with an Old Hollywood-inspired updo and a bright red lip.

(Chris Pizzello/AP)

Are beehives making a comeback? Nicole Byer gave a different spin on the updo – hers with more volume, curls and bangs. It was the perfect accompaniment to her joyful Christian Siriano dress.

While we might be more used to seeing Elizabeth Olsen with long hair in WandaVision, she debuted a short, blunt bob for the Emmys – complete with a side parting and gentle waves.

(Chris Pizzello/AP)

Proving you don’t have to have overly ‘done’ hair for the red carpet, Kathryn Hahn’s effortless beachy waves will no doubt be on vision boards everywhere.

The make-up…

(Chris Pizzello/AP)

One of the biggest make-up trends of the night was matching your beauty look to your outfit. Michaela Coel paired her highlighter dress with bright yellow eyeliner…

… And Yara Shahidi played off her Dior gown with shimmering green eyeshadow.

Angela Bassett brought a bit of disco drama into her look, with a voluminous low ponytail and sparkling pink shadow beneath her eyes.

Issa Rae showed you can still make a beauty statement on the red carpet without spending tonnes of money. Her glowing look had delicate mauve eyeshadow and a glossy lip – using products from affordable brand Elf Cosmetics.

There were plenty of bright red lips on the red carpet this year, but our favourite definitely has to go to Kerry Washington. It’s bold, playful and ever so glam.

The nails…

(Joel C Ryan/AP)

Emma Corrin walked the Emmys red carpet in London instead of LA, but she didn’t let distance stop her from making a splash. Wearing a lemon dress with a matching bonnet and fingerless gloves, it’s hard to take your eyes off her nails: long, pointy black talons.

Proving no look is complete without a standout manicure, Taraji P Henson’s sharp red nails were studded with jewels and glitter.

(Chris Pizzello/AP)

On the more demure end of the spectrum was Sophia Bush’s perfect pink manicure. She opted for short nails in a blush colour – to match her Markarian dress – elevated with a dot of red on each nail by the cuticle, tying in the colour of her clutch. It’s simple, elegant and can be easily copied at home.