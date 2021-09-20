Britain’s Princess Beatrice welcomes arrival of baby daughter

By Laura Elston, PA Court Reporter

Britain’s Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed a baby girl.

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter gave birth to her first child, weighing 6lb 2oz at 23.42 on Saturday, September 18th at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

Beatrice (33) is also stepmother to Mr Mapelli Mozzi’s young son Wolfie, from his previous relationship with ex-fiancee Dara Huang.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

“The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

The baby, who is 11th in line to the throne, is the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild, and the second to be born since the Duke of Edinburgh’s death, following the arrival of the Sussexes’ daughter Lili in June.

The princess and millionaire property tycoon Mr Mapelli Mozzi married in July 2020 in a secret lockdown wedding attended by the Queen and Philip after their planned ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, with the baby being the Yorks’ second grandchild.

The baby’s arrival has brought joy to the family amid the legal wranglings over the US civil sexual assault lawsuit Andrew is facing.