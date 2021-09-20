Michaela Coel delivers powerful Emmys acceptance speech

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Michaela Coel delivered a powerful acceptance speech after winning her first ever Emmy Award.

The star and creator of hard-hitting sexual assault drama I May Destroy You was recognised for her writing on the limited series.

Londoner Coel (33) shared a message for her fellow writers before finishing with a tribute for survivors of assault.

The #Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie goes to @MichaelaCoel for I May Destroy You (@HBO)! This is Michaela’s first #Emmys win for writing! ✨ #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/Mrz7PlwKnm — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Reading from a piece of paper, she said: “Write the tale that scares you. That makes you feel uncertain. That isn’t comfortable. I dare you.

“In a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible – for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success – do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us, for a while and see what comes to you in the silence.”

Coel, who was also nominated in the acting categories, added: “I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assault.”

I May Destroy You, which features Coel’s lead character Arabella being assaulted, was based on her own experiences.

She had her drink spiked and was attacked on a night out while working on her sitcom Chewing Gum.