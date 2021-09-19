Sun, 19 Sep, 2021 - 17:09

Adele appears to confirm new romance

The pop superstar is living in the US following her divorce from charity boss Simon Konecki.
Adele appears to confirm new romance

Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Adele has appeared to confirm her romance with American sports agent Rich Paul.

The chart-topping singer (33) shared a photo on Instagram showing them posing together in a photobooth and captioned the image with a love heart emoji.

The post had been liked more than 1.5 million times within an hour.

London-born Adele and Paul, based in Cleveland, Ohio, have been linked in recent months.

He is the founder of management company Klutch Sports Group, which represents high-profile basketball stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and John Wall.

Adele, who headlined Glastonbury festival in 2016, announced her split from charity boss Simon Konecki in April 2019.

Their divorce was finalised in March 2021, with the former couple sharing custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo.

She has also made headlines for her weight loss, sharing pictures on social media of her slimmer figure while living in the US.

The pop superstar has not released an album since 2015’s 25, but she has confirmed she is working on a new record.

Adele’s fourth album was reportedly due to be released last year but was delayed by the pandemic.

More in this section

Julia Bradbury to undergo mastectomy as she reveals breast cancer diagnosis Julia Bradbury to undergo mastectomy as she reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Winner of BBC Celebrity MasterChef 2021 revealed Winner of BBC Celebrity MasterChef 2021 revealed
Succession introduces new cast members in season three trailer Succession introduces new cast members in season three trailer
The Crown and Ted Lasso widely tipped for Emmys success

The Crown and Ted Lasso widely tipped for Emmys success

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more