Sun, 19 Sep, 2021 - 11:01

Julia Bradbury to undergo mastectomy as she reveals breast cancer diagnosis

The 51-year-old broadcaster said she would have surgery next month in order to remove a six centimetre tumour from her left breast.
Julia Bradbury to undergo mastectomy as she reveals breast cancer diagnosis

By PA Reporter

Julia Bradbury is set to undergo surgery to remove her left breast after revealing she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, the 51-year-old broadcaster said she would have a mastectomy next month in order to remove a six centimetre tumour.

Surgeons will also take tissue from her lymph nodes to establish whether the disease has spread to other parts of her body.

Bradbury’s diagnosis followed a mammogram she booked in July on an annual recall, having last year found a lump which proved to be a cluster of benign micro-cysts.

 

While the tumour was described as “sizeable”, doctors believe the cancer cells have not yet spread to the breast tissue, meaning she may not need chemotherapy.

Bradbury told the paper she was sticking to the positives: “It is quite good on the scale on cancers. But as with all tumours, until you are in there you never know.

“As it is I am going to lose my breast. I trust that one day I will look down on it and think that was the fight of my life and I have the ultimate battle scar to prove it.”

The Countryfile presenter urged other women to regularly check themselves for breast cancer and not to be afraid to seek help.

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Julia Bradbury has urged women to check themselves for possible signs of breast cancer (Ian West/PA)

“We must, must, must check ourselves and seek help,” she said.

“Being scared of a diagnosis could be the thing which kills you. So learn what to look for and check, check, check.

“Doctors are experts but only you can press a lump, know how it feels and think you should do something about it.”

More in this section

Winner of BBC Celebrity MasterChef 2021 revealed Winner of BBC Celebrity MasterChef 2021 revealed
Manic Street Preachers secure first number one album in 23 years Manic Street Preachers secure first number one album in 23 years
Succession introduces new cast members in season three trailer Succession introduces new cast members in season three trailer
The Crown and Ted Lasso widely tipped for Emmys success

The Crown and Ted Lasso widely tipped for Emmys success

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more