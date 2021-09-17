Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 19:40

Succession introduces new cast members in season three trailer

The new season begins streaming on October 17.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgard and Hope Davis make their Succession debuts in the trailer for season three of the acclaimed drama.

The two-minute teaser sees the wealthy Roy family embroiled in a bitter civil war after Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy lead a rebellion against Brian Cox’s foul-mouthed patriarch Logan Roy.

The trailer picks up immediately after the dramatic conference of the season two finale, with the Roy family caught in a civil war.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kevqiiYNFrc

Brody guest stars as billionaire activist investor Josh Aaronson, while Skarsgard is Lukas Matsson, a successful and confrontational tech company founder.

Both characters become involved in the battle for control over Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate.

Meanwhile, Davis plays Sandi Furness, the daughter of Logan’s long-time rival, who is seen meeting with Kendall Roy to discuss their options for taking down his father without losing control among the shareholders at Waystar RoyCo.

Succession, from Peep Show creator Jesse Armstrong, has been acclaimed since it premiered in 2018, bringing fans the cut-throat machinations of the Roys as they vie for supremacy over the family’s media conglomerate.

Its second season won the Emmy Award for outstanding drama series while its star-studded cast have also been recognised for their performances.

The new season begins streaming on October 17th.

