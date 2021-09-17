Maura Higgins says 'predatory' man tried to pull her towards car after awards event

James Cox

Maura Higgins has said that a 'predatory' man tried to grab her arm and pull her towards a car after an awards ceremony in London.

The man grabbed her arm as she was walking past and the former Love Island star described the incident as “actively predatory”.

The incident occurred after the Longford native left a French restaurant in Mayfair after last week's National Television Awards.

Sharing photographs of the incident on Instagram, the 30-year-old wrote: “For people that think this does not happen… I can assure you it does!!

“This guy that I have never met in my life grabbed hold of my arm and tried to pull me back towards his car.”

She said she never leaves venues alone to avoid dangerous situations like this.

“Luckily I had 2 girls walk with me to my car and I would NEVER leave a venue alone at night because of this reason.

“It’s actively predatory, repeatedly violating women’s personal space and boundaries.

“His behaviour is completely inappropriate and it’s crucial that we address the issue of street harassment.”

In July, Higgins confirmed she is in a relationship with Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice.

She is currently presenting RTÉ makeup show Glow Up Ireland.