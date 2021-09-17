Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 17:29

Craig Charles tests positive for coronavirus

The 57-year-old said he was ‘starting to feel a bit better’ but his breathing remained laboured.
Craig Charles tests positive for coronavirus

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Actor and DJ Craig Charles has said he is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Red Dwarf star, who hosts the Saturday night Funk and Soul Show on BBC Radio 6 Music, told his followers on Twitter his breathing was laboured, which he described as “a worry”.

Charles, 57, said: “Okay guys I don’t want to alarm. But I’ve caught the Covid. Breathing is a bit laboured which is a worry.

“But I’ve got an oxymonitor so so far no hospital. Starting to feel a bit better. But have to isolate. Sorry to let everyone down. Back soon.”

Professional quizzer Anne Hegerty from The Chase was among those sending messages of support, writing: “Feel better soon!”

Charles is best known for appearing in long-running sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf as Dave Lister, as well as being the former host of Robot Wars and a Coronation Street regular for 10 years until 2015.

He is due to take over Shaun Keaveny’s weekday afternoon slot on BBC Radio 6 Music from October.

The new show, which will be broadcast from Salford from 1pm to 4pm, is described as “an uplifting and eclectic mix of music and includes guests from across the worlds of music, comedy, TV and film”.

Keaveny announced his departure from 6 Music after 14 years in June, saying: “It’s time for a change.”

More in this section

Coronation Street stars and fans bid farewell to soap character Norris Cole Coronation Street stars and fans bid farewell to soap character Norris Cole
Piers Morgan beats Susanna Reid to news presenter of the year prize Piers Morgan beats Susanna Reid to news presenter of the year prize
The Wanted’s Tom Parker: I will not let cancer consume me The Wanted’s Tom Parker: I will not let cancer consume me
Whitney Houston classic The Bodyguard tipped for the remake treatment

Whitney Houston classic The Bodyguard tipped for the remake treatment

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more