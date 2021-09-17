Craig Charles tests positive for coronavirus

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Actor and DJ Craig Charles has said he is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Red Dwarf star, who hosts the Saturday night Funk and Soul Show on BBC Radio 6 Music, told his followers on Twitter his breathing was laboured, which he described as “a worry”.

Charles, 57, said: “Okay guys I don’t want to alarm. But I’ve caught the Covid. Breathing is a bit laboured which is a worry.

“But I’ve got an oxymonitor so so far no hospital. Starting to feel a bit better. But have to isolate. Sorry to let everyone down. Back soon.”

Professional quizzer Anne Hegerty from The Chase was among those sending messages of support, writing: “Feel better soon!”

Charles is best known for appearing in long-running sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf as Dave Lister, as well as being the former host of Robot Wars and a Coronation Street regular for 10 years until 2015.

He is due to take over Shaun Keaveny’s weekday afternoon slot on BBC Radio 6 Music from October.

The new show, which will be broadcast from Salford from 1pm to 4pm, is described as “an uplifting and eclectic mix of music and includes guests from across the worlds of music, comedy, TV and film”.

Keaveny announced his departure from 6 Music after 14 years in June, saying: “It’s time for a change.”