Angelina Jolie ‘honoured’ to meet gymnasts who testified about sexual abuse

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Angelina Jolie said she was “honoured” to meet the gymnasts who gave evidence to US politicians about being sexually abused.

Olympic gold medal-winning stars Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman were among those who told Congress that the FBI and gymnastics officials turned a “blind eye” to misconduct.

USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar abused hundreds of women and is serving decades in prison.

Hollywood star and activist Jolie visited the White House to discuss legislation combating violence against women.

While in Washington DC, the Oscar-winner met some of the gymnasts who testified, sharing a picture to Instagram alongside Maroney, Raisman, Maggie Nichols, Kaylee Lorincz and Jessica Howard.

The 46-year-old wrote in the caption: “I was honoured to meet with some of the brave US gymnasts who appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday.

“I’m in awe of their courage and commitment to preventing future failures to investigate abuse. As Aly Raisman said in her testimony, ‘Over 100 victims could have been spared the abuse. All we needed was one adult to do the right thing.’

(L to R) US gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols spoke about being sexually abused (Saul Loeb/Pool/AP)

“Sending support and respect to them, and to all who are reliving this trauma so that system reforms can occur.”

Jolie was at the White House to discuss the Violence Against Women Act, a landmark piece of legislation that has been championed by Joe Biden.

In her Instagram post, she added the hashtag #StopViolenceAgainstWomen.

Jolie joined Instagram in August and used her first post to highlight the plight of young women in Afghanistan.

She already has more than 10 million followers.

The USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal involved hundreds of victims.

Nassar was ultimately charged in 2016 with federal child pornography offences and sexual abuse charges in Michigan.