Bella Hadid reveals vaccination status amid Met Gala speculation

Stars attending the lavish event in New York City had to be fully jabbed.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Model Bella Hadid said she has been vaccinated amid speculation surrounding her absence from the Met Gala.

Many had expected the US catwalk star, 24, to appear at the annual extravaganza of fashion and celebrity in New York City on Monday.

Her sister, fellow model Gigi Hadid, 26, attended wearing Prada, with the siblings usually attending the event together.

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid did not attend the 2021 Met Gala but has told fans it was not because of her vaccination status (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Those at the event were required to be fully vaccinated and the younger Hadid’s absence led to online speculation she was yet to get the jab.

However, Hadid shared a picture of her receiving the Covid-19 vaccine on social media, captioning the post: “for anyone concerned.”

The Met Gala’s Covid protocols made headlines after the rapper Nicki Minaj said she was not going having not been vaccinated.

The chart-topping star, 38, sparked a backlash from politicians in the UK after sharing a story on social media about a man who was allegedly made impotent by the vaccine.

UK health secretary Sajid Javid urged those in the public eye not to spread “untruths” while the chief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, also took issue with the comments.

