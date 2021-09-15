Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 21:37

Michelle Heaton shares transformation photos to mark National Sober Day

The former singer in British-Irish group Liberty X shared two photos of before and after her time in rehab
Michelle Heaton has shared photos of her health transformation to mark National Sober Day.

The former singer in British-Irish group Liberty X said in May that going to rehab saved her life after she hit “rock bottom with the alcohol” last September.

Now more than four months sober, the 42-year-old shared two photos on Instagram of before and after her time in rehab.

“This picture is not to shock, it WAS my reality! 20 weeks ago this was me - ruined - immune system was shutting down,” she wrote.

“The second is me today - saved - strong happy healthy.

“It’s National Sober Day and it encourages us to celebrate sober life and bring awareness to addiction.

“It’s also National Recovery Month, and today supports removing the stigma associated with addiction. It opens the lines of communication that lead to better understanding. The day provides an opportunity to build educated support networks.

“Success is more likely when systems are paved with an aware, loving, and honest cheering section.

“If we stumble, aren’t we more likely to get back up again when we have a solid support system?”

Heaton said long-term sobriety could be fuelled by wider support and awareness.

“Today I am stronger mentally and physically better then I’ve ever been,” she said.

“One day at a time. For anyone who needs help with addiction, there is help out there,” she added, sharing links to free alcohol and drug addiction supports.

