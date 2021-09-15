Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 13:45

Mrs Brown’s Boys to return to BBC One for live anniversary special

It will mark 10 years since the show debuted on the channel.
Mrs Brown’s Boys to return to BBC One for live anniversary special

Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Hit comedy Mrs Brown’s Boys will return for a one-off live special on Halloween to mark a decade since the TV show began.

Created, written by and starring Brendan O’Carroll as misbehaving matriarch Agnes Brown, who just cannot help interfering in the lives of her family and friends, the special episode will find spooky goings-on in the Brown household where anything can, and probably will, happen.

Originally a theatre production, the show was first broadcast on BBC One in 2011 and has since become one of the biggest comedies on TV.

It won the Bafta for best scripted comedy in 2012 and has been named most popular comedy TV programme at the UK's National Television Awards five times.

It was first broadcast live on BBC One in summer 2016.

O’Carroll said: “It’s a huge thrill to do another ‘live’ show for the BBC. It’ll be so wonderful so see them nervous all over again.

“We will be trying our best to stick to the script, but honestly, a script is just a guideline. Ha ha ha!! Bring it on!”

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer added: “I’m thrilled that we are marking the tenth anniversary of the award-winning Mrs Brown’s Boys coming to BBC One with this very special live broadcast.

“A huge thank you to Brendan and the team for keeping us all so brilliantly entertained for a decade. I can’t wait to see what mischief Agnes and family have in store for us this Halloween.”

More in this section

Stars channel the weird and wonderful for Americana-inspired Met Gala Stars channel the weird and wonderful for Americana-inspired Met Gala
Kim Kardashian West wears full face covering at the Met Gala Kim Kardashian West wears full face covering at the Met Gala
Love Island’s Amy Hart: Social media sites not supportive enough over trolling Love Island’s Amy Hart: Social media sites not supportive enough over trolling
Piers Morgan beats Susanna Reid to news presenter of the year prize

Piers Morgan beats Susanna Reid to news presenter of the year prize

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more