Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 07:31

Olympia Theatre renamed under Three Ireland sponsorship deal

The iconic venue will be renamed the '3 Olympia Theatre' following the deal.
Olympia Theatre renamed under Three Ireland sponsorship deal

Dublin's Olympia Theatre will be renamed the '3 Olympia Theatre' following a sponsorship deal with Three Ireland.

The partnership will initially run over eight years, which the company said will compliment their position as one of the leading sponsors of live music and entertainment in Ireland.

As part of the deal, Three customers will receive exclusive benefits for events at the theatre through the 3Plus app, including presale tickets.

Following a difficult 18 months due to Covid, owner of the Olympia Theatre, Caroline Downey said the new partnership is "more important that ever in supporting the venue to reopen its doors once again".

"Three has become one of Ireland’s most supportive brands in music with 3Arena and festival sponsorships as well as making a real and credible contribution to Irish music artists and we are delighted to embark on this journey with them as partners as we enter a new era in this venue’s storied history," she added.

More in this section

Stars channel the weird and wonderful for Americana-inspired Met Gala Stars channel the weird and wonderful for Americana-inspired Met Gala
Love Island’s Amy Hart: Social media sites not supportive enough over trolling Love Island’s Amy Hart: Social media sites not supportive enough over trolling
Piers Morgan beats Susanna Reid to news presenter of the year prize Piers Morgan beats Susanna Reid to news presenter of the year prize
Idris Elba’s co-stars revealed for Netflix’s Luther film

Idris Elba’s co-stars revealed for Netflix’s Luther film

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more