Louis Theroux and KSI team up for ‘definitive’ documentary project

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Louis Theroux is to executive produce a documentary about YouTuber, rapper and boxer KSI for Amazon Prime Video.

The 90-minute feature will follow the 28-year-old, real name Olajide “JJ” Olatunji, as he prepares for “the biggest year of his career so far”.

In 2021, KSI has scored a number one album with All Over The Place and launched a European tour, and is due to perform at The SSE Arena in Wembley in February 2022.

Louis Theroux (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Filming on the documentary, produced by Mindhouse, is already under way.

Bafta-winning documentary-maker Theroux said: “It is a huge thrill to be working with JJ on this definitive documentary.

“He is a huge talent, a totally self-created phenomenon who has gone from bedroom-bound nerd with a handful of subscribers to an online colossus with fans in the millions, purely through the power of his work ethic and his will to win.

“The documentary will be an opportunity to see another side of JJ, understanding how he got where he is, the world of a premium online content creator today, and a man who has made it his brand never to lose, as he takes on the music business.”

Watford-born KSI said: “I’m super excited for people to finally see what I mean by ‘hard work’.

Malachi Kirby (Ian West/PA)

“People will get to see the behind the scenes of the key events in my life and show them how I do everything I do.”

Dan Grabiner, head of UK originals at Amazon Studios, said: “The extraordinary rise of KSI is a fascinating story of our time.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Louis and Mindhouse to join JJ behind the scenes of his make-or-break year.

“This is going to be an unprecedented insight into JJ’s world; how he came to be where he is today, and what’s next.”

The project was announced on Tuesday evening at an event in London, hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan.

Amazon also announced psychological thriller Wilderness, which is produced by Firebird Pictures, written by Marnie Dickens and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff.

The company described the programme as “a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly ‘happy-ever-after’ quickly turns into a living nightmare”.

Small Axe star Malachi Kirby was also announced as the star of forthcoming series Anansi Boys, based on author Neil Gaiman’s 2005 fantasy novel.

He will play the leading roles of brothers Charles Nancy and Spider.

Gaiman said: “Malachi Kirby is an actor of astonishing sensitivity, charm and power.

“We needed somebody who could bring us the humanity of Charlie and the godly dangerousness of Spider; who could play two very different characters and who could in many ways carry the show.

“We found Malachi, and I am so thrilled that we did. He’s astonishing.”