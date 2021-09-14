Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 07:29

Kim Kardashian West wears full face covering at the Met Gala

She is no stranger to a striking outfit at the event.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kim Kardashian West raised eyebrows at the Met Gala by wearing a full face covering.

The reality TV star and cosmetics entrepreneur continued her recent fashion trend with a striking outfit from luxury fashion house Balenciaga.

In a look seemingly inspired by the aesthetic estranged husband Kanye West used for his latest album Donda, she donned a covering hiding her face from the cameras.

The full-body outfit included a figure-hugging black T-shirt dress, skin-tight trousers and jersey boots.

Kardashian West’s ensemble was designed by Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia in conjunction with West, according to Vogue.

It was not her first experiment with a face covering.

Over the weekend she was pictured during New York Fashion Week in a head-to-toe leather look.

Superstar rapper West has been covering his face during the promotion of Donda, the album he released in August.

The former couple are now estranged after Kardashian West filed for divorce in February citing irreconcilable differences.

2021 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Kim Kardashian West wore another headline-grabbing outfit to the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kardashian West, 40, is no stranger to headline-grabbing outfits at the Met Gala.

In 2013 she wore a now-famous floral print Givenchy maternity dress while in 2019 she stunned in a raindrop gown from Thierry Mugler.

