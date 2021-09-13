Judge gives Wiley more time to prepare for court case

By Tom Pilgrim, PA

A judge has granted the rapper Wiley more time to apply for legal aid and speak to his lawyers in relation to allegations of assault and burglary at the home of a former kickboxer.

The performer, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie Jr, is accused of allegedly breaking in to a flat in Forest Gate, east London, on August 28, smashing plates and assaulting Ali Jacko.

Cowie, 42, of New Village Avenue, Poplar, east London, faces charges of assault by beating and burglary with intent to cause criminal damage.

Rapper Wiley (Yui Mok/PA)

He appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday where the hearing was adjourned until September 27 to allow him two weeks to speak to his solicitors.

No pleas were entered during Monday’s hearing.

Cowie, wearing white trainers, socks, shorts and a black jumper, represented himself during the short proceedings.

District judge Ross Johnson granted his request for an adjournment and gave him conditional bail ahead of the next hearing at the same court later this month.

The rapper had been using Mr Jacko’s recording studio before the pandemic.

Known as the Godfather of Grime, Cowie was made an MBE for services to music in 2018.