Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 09:13

2021 MTV Video Music Awards: The main winners

It was a night to remember for pop prodigy Olivia Rodrigo.
2021 MTV Video Music Awards: The main winners

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo were among the stars honoured at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The annual ceremony took place in New York and attracted a star-studded list of performers.

Lil Nas X won the biggest prize, while it was a night to remember for Rodrigo.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Show
Lil Nas X won the biggest prize of the night at the MTV VMAs (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Here are the main winners:

Video of the year – Lil Nas X (Montero (Call Me By Your Name))

Artist of the year – Justin Bieber

Best new artist – Olivia Rodrigo

Song of the year – Olivia Rodrigo (Drivers License)

Push performance artist of the year – Olivia Rodrigo

Best pop – Justin Bieber, Giveon, Daniel Caesar (Peaches)

Video for good – Billie Eilish (Your Power)

2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Show
Olivia Rodrigo won song of the year and best new artist at the VMAs (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Best hip hop – Travis Scott featuring M.I.A. and Young Thug (Franchise)

Best collaboration – Doja Cat featuring SZA (Kiss Me More)

Best K pop – BTS (Butter)

Group of the year – BTS

Song of summer – BTS (Butter)

VMA global icon award – Foo Fighters

Best alternative – Machine Gun Kelly featuring Blackbear (My Ex’s Best Friend)

Best R&B – Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (Leave The Door Open)

Best rock – John Mayer (Last Train Home)

More in this section

Britney Spears reveals engagement news Britney Spears reveals engagement news
Sam Asghari’s proposal ‘way overdue’, Britney Spears jokes Sam Asghari’s proposal ‘way overdue’, Britney Spears jokes
Louise Thompson reveals gender of first baby with Ryan Libbey Louise Thompson reveals gender of first baby with Ryan Libbey
Sally Carman: Why I filmed my scenes for Corrie courtroom drama solo

Sally Carman: Why I filmed my scenes for Corrie courtroom drama solo

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more