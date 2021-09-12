Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 11:30

Daniel O'Donnell welcomes twins into the family

Daniel O'Donnell is over the moon after welcoming twins into his family
Daniel O'Donnell welcomes twins into the family

Daniel O'Donnell is over the moon after welcoming twins into his family.

Daniel's niece and personal assistant Patricia Swan gave birth to two beautiful little girls earlier this week leaving the millionaire entertainer delighted.

The Donegal man even posed for pictures with the new arrivals on his Facebook page.

He was swamped with lovely comments from his millions of fans around the world.

He said proudly: “I’m delighted to announce that Trish and her husband Neil have just become the proud parents of twin girls Ava and Kayleigh born on September 8th.

“To say we are all over the moon is an understatement.”

Daniel and Patricia are very close, and he even sang at her wedding in Kincasslagh to husband Neil back in 2017.

He even went one further and arranged a 'flashmob' song of How Great Thou Art.

More in this section

Britney Spears reveals engagement news Britney Spears reveals engagement news
Sam Asghari’s proposal ‘way overdue’, Britney Spears jokes Sam Asghari’s proposal ‘way overdue’, Britney Spears jokes
Louise Thompson reveals gender of first baby with Ryan Libbey Louise Thompson reveals gender of first baby with Ryan Libbey
Sally Carman: Why I filmed my scenes for Corrie courtroom drama solo

Sally Carman: Why I filmed my scenes for Corrie courtroom drama solo

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more