Emotional Jennifer Aniston helps launch final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The former Friends star was the first celebrity guest when the show launched in 2003.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

An emotional Jennifer Aniston is helping Ellen DeGeneres launch the farewell season of her daytime chat show.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to an end after the upcoming 19th season following allegations its host oversaw a toxic workplace environment.

The final season begins airing next week and a sneak-peek revealed Aniston as among the guests – a full-circle moment for the former Friends actress, who was the first star to appear on the show when it launched in 2003.

Jennifer Aniston will help launch the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros/PA)

The teaser showed Aniston, 52, breaking down in tears as she walked out to greet DeGeneres in front of a full studio audience.

Aniston, who will appear on Tuesday’s show, said: “What the hell? This is not supposed to be emotional. God dang it.”

She joked she had barely left the house in two years, before taking DeGeneres to task about the state of a welcome mat Aniston gave her when the show started.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98PdSW29f88

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel will be the first guest on the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, while the week will also see interviews with actress Tiffany Haddish, Kim Kardashian West and social media stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio.

Before the workplace scandal, DeGeneres, 63, was one of the most popular personalities on US TV, known for her bubbly on-screen persona and “be kind” mantra, often taking part in lavish giveaways or acts of charity.

Last year, she apologised to staff after an internal review by Warner Bros found “deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management”.

DeGeneres denied the claims of a toxic workplace environment were the reason she is ending her chat show.

