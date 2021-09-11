Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 09:34

Sally Carman: Why I filmed my scenes for Corrie courtroom drama solo

Seb Franklin’s murder trial came to a conclusion on Friday night.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Sally Carman has revealed she filmed her scenes for Friday night’s dramatic courtroom showdown separately from the main cast after catching coronavirus.

The actress, 46, who plays Abi Franklin in the ITV soap, was off work for a month and missed the filming days for the dramatic denouement.

However, she returned to the set and delivered her lines on camera to an assistant director.

Friday’s episode saw her son Seb’s murder trial come to a surprising conclusion, with Kelly Neelan (played by Millie Gibson) convicted of murder and Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) cleared.

She said: “It was very different for me because I came down with Covid so I was off for a month because I got it pretty bad, so I ended up filming all my bits in two days separately.

“Being read the lines by Woody, who was the first AD (assistant director), so there’s no-one else on the courtroom set with me apart from Michael Le Vell.”

Carman admitted it was “very strange” and she “still wasn’t 100% so it went by like a bit of a dream”.

She added: “But watching it back, I am just absolutely blown away by how brilliantly it all fits together now and how well Mickey Jones had directed it. He was fantastic. So not for me, not so much intense, just quite quick.”

Carman said she had felt a “responsibility” taking part in a storyline about hate crime.

She said: “It is really brilliant because to do a storyline that actually… Corrie are brilliant at that anyway.

“They are really good at highlighting different things that people have to deal with in real life.”

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV.

