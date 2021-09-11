Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 09:03

Kirsten Dunst announces baby news with partner Jesse Plemons

The couple met on the set of TV drama Fargo.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed she and partner Jesse Plemons have welcomed their second child together.

The Bring It On star, 39, said she gave birth to son James Robert four months ago.

She told the New York Times: “This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna. He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel. And a heavy angel.”

Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst has become a mother for the second time (Ian West/PA)

Dunst and Plemons, 33, met in 2015 on the set of TV drama Fargo, in which they played a husband and wife.

They became engaged in 2017 and are also parents to three-year-old son Ennis.

Plemons has been away from the family home in Los Angeles while filming Martin Scorsese’s latest film Killers Of The Flower Moon alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Dunst told the New York Times about the challenges of looking after a newborn.

She said: “I’m so tired, I haven’t slept through the night in four months. I’ve developed an eye twitch, too. Yeah, I’m in a really special place.”

Dunst, also known for film roles including The Virgin Suicides, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and The Beguiled, revealed she was pregnant in March.

She posed on the cover of W Magazine in a photoshoot directed by her friend and collaborator Sofia Coppola.

