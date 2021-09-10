Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 07:40

Kim Kardashian West reveals five-year-old son Saint broke his arm

The reality TV star did not say how it happened
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kim Kardashian West has said she broke down in tears after five-year-old son Saint fractured his arm.

The reality TV star and businesswoman revealed Saint broke his arm “in a few places” on Thursday.

She did not say how it happened.

Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West revealed her five-year-old son Saint has broken his arm (Instagram screenshot)

Kardashian West, 40, shared a picture showing her pushing Saint in a wheelchair with his arm wrapped up.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today.

“I’m not ok.”

Kardashian West later shared a picture of Saint’s cast and wrote “poor baby” alongside a sad face emoji.

Saint is one of Kardashian West’s four children with estranged husband Kanye West.

They are also parents to North, eight, Chicago, three and two-year-old Psalm.

Kardashian West filed for divorce from West, 44, in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

However, last month they reunited at a listening party for the rapper’s new album Donda.

The former couple raised eyebrows when Kardashian West joined West while wearing a wedding dress.

