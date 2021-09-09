'I can’t believe no one knew I was Irish': Love Island's Toby and Chloe plan Mayo visit

Love Island runners-up Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows have revealed they plan to visit Mayo in Ireland.

In a video posted on Instagram captioned “See you in Mayo x”, Toby said he was surprised that no one suspected his Irish roots during his time in the Majorcan villa.

“I can’t believe no one knew I was Irish, to be honest. But, when we get time, me and Chloe are going to go to Ireland,” he said.

“We’re going to Ireland, to the Guinness place,” confirms Chloe as the camera pans to her.

At the end of the video response to the question “When ye coming to Ireland”, Toby adds: “We’re going to Mayo.”

It was revealed that the 22-year-old contestant from Essex has an “Irish mammy” after she appeared on the show for a socially-distanced visit and spoke with what viewers suspected was an Irish brogue.

It was later confirmed by Toby’s official Instagram account that his mother Victoria was from Crossmolina in Mayo.

“Toby’s mum is indeed Irish. She’s from a place called Mayo! For everyone asking,” a post said.