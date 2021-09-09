Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 06:15

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander announce arrival of first child

The couple are famously private.
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Alicia Vikander has confirmed she welcomed her first child with husband Michael Fassbender earlier this year.

The Oscar-winning Swedish actress (32) told People that magazine she and X-Men star Fassbende (44) are now parents.

Alicia Vikander has confirmed she welcomed her first child with Michael Fassbender earlier this year (Ian West/PA)

Vikander, who is known for being fiercely private, said: “I now have a whole new understanding of life in general.

“That’s pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future.”

Vikander and Fassbender tied the knot in Ibiza in 2017.

They met in 2014 on the set of romantic drama film The Light Between Oceans, in which they played a husband and wife.

Vikander will next star in Blue Bayou, opposite Justin Chon who also wrote and directed the film.

Fassbender, who was born in Germany and grew up in Ireland, is known for roles in films including Shame, Steve Jobs and 12 Years A Slave.

