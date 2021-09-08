By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Olivia Munn is expecting her first child with comedian John Mulaney.

The couple have been rumoured to be dating for several months, following Mulaney’s split from wife Anna Marie Tendler.

The stand-up star, 39, confirmed the news on Late Night with Seth Meyers, as he detailed the “challenging time” he has suffered since experiencing a drugs relapse.

Mulaney told Meyers: “I packed a lot into this year. Is it September now? Since last September, I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife.

“I host SNL on Halloween, I relapse on drugs after the show, not directly after, well after goodnights.”

He continued: “I went to rehab again, this time for two months, I got out in February, lived in sober living for another month and a half…

“Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. You know Olivia Munn very well.

Olivia Munn (Dennis Van Tine/PA)

“She got to date me right off recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch but it’s a very lucky thing to have met this woman.”

Mulaney added: “It has been a challenging time. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible.

“She has kind of held my hand through that hell and we’re having a baby together.

“I was nervous when I was about to say the news! We are both really really happy.”

The Newsroom star Munn, 41, was previously in a relationship with NFL star Aaron Rodgers.