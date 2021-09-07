Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins has revealed she has tied the knot with filmmaker Charlie McDowell.

The couple announced their engagement 12 months ago after reportedly dating for a year.

Collins (32) is the daughter of singer Phil Collins and his ex-wife Jill Tavelman, while her new husband (38)Lil is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen.

Collins, a fan favourite for her portrayal of an American abroad in Emily In Paris, revealed the couple walked down the aisle on Saturday.

The actress wore a flowing white gown while he looked smart in a black suit.

She posted a picture of her kissing McDowell with her 23.5 million Instagram followers.

Collins said: “I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…⁣”

Collins was born in Guildford, Surrey, but moved to the US as a child following her parents’ divorce.

As well as the hugely popular Emily In Paris, Collins is known for her work in films such as Mirror Mirror and Love, Rosie, and the TV adaptation of Les Miserables.

McDowell has directed films including The One I Love and The Discovery.

Announcing her engagement, Collins said in September last year: “I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together…”

A second season of Emily In Paris is in development.