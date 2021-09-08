By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kylie Jenner has confirmed she is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

The reality TV star and cosmetics entrepreneur announced the news in a 90-second video shared to Instagram, revealing the moment she told her mother, Kris Jenner.

It opened with Jenner (24) holding a pregnancy test before showing it to Scott (30).

The Houston-born rapper was then seen hugging her belly.

Jenner and Scott’s three-year-old daughter Stormi attended a doctor's appointment to catch a first glimpse of the baby and handed Kris (65) an envelope containing the ultrasound scans.

“Are you pregnant?” the family matriarch asked. “Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

The clip ended with Stormi kissing her mother’s growing bump.

Jenner’s famous siblings reacted to the news being made public in the comments.

Kylie Jenner has confirmed she is pregnant with her second child. Photo: Ian West/PA

Supermodel Kendall Jenner wrote “I can’t handle it” and added a love heart emoji.

Kim Kardashian West said she was “Crying!!!” while Kourtney Kardashian commented: “crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister.”

Khloe Kardashian posted crying emojis.

And Kris said: “Crying all over again. what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!”

Jenner and Scott, a chart-topping musician whose songs include Highest In The Room and Sicko Mode, first started dating in 2017, with Stormi arriving the following year.

Travis Scott is a chart-topping rapper from Houston, Texas. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA

They reportedly split in 2019 but were said to have rekindled their romance earlier this year.

Jenner chose to keep her first pregnancy private and did not go public with the news until Stormi was born in February 2018.

She discussed her decision in a TV special to mark the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians earlier this year.

“I shared so much of my life,” Jenner said. “I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally.

“I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself.”