Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 21:02

Great British Bake Off announces its return date

A new batch of contestants will compete for the title of Star Baker.
Great British Bake Off announces its return date

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The Great British Bake Off will return to TV screens on September 21, Channel 4 has confirmed.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith and presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will be back in the show’s famous tent for another series of signature, technical and showstopper bakes.

The date was announced on social media with the four names holding mugs featuring the message “Bake off is back”.

Lucas made his debut on the show last year, which was delayed because of the pandemic before production established a Covid-secure “bubble” in which they could make the show.

In May, the Little Britain star confirmed the new series was due to start filming “very soon” and would once again take place in a “bubble”.

The 11th series, which aired in late 2020, saw cast and crew move into Down Hall Hotel near Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, throughout the duration of filming, after being tested for the virus and self-isolating.

Peter Sawkins, an accounting and finance student from Edinburgh, was crowned the show’s youngest ever winner at 20.

He was also the first winner from Scotland in the show’s decade-long history.

The programme also saw its biggest-ever final on Channel 4, attracting a record average audience of 9.2 million viewers and a 39.7% share of the audience.

The Great British Bake Off begins at 8pm on Tuesday September 21st on Channel 4.

More in this section

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make red carpet return at The Last Duel premiere Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make red carpet return at The Last Duel premiere
Rod Stewart reaches agreement in Florida assault case Rod Stewart reaches agreement in Florida assault case
Mel B points to possibility of another Spice Girls tour Mel B points to possibility of another Spice Girls tour
Sally Carman: Why I filmed my scenes for Corrie courtroom drama solo

Sally Carman: Why I filmed my scenes for Corrie courtroom drama solo

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more