Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Radiohead have announced a new compilation album which will be a “memory palace of half-remembered, half-forgotten sessions” and unreleased material.

The rock band are also reissuing their hit fourth and fifth albums, Kid A and Amnesiac, alongside the new project, titled Kid A Mnesia, to mark the anniversaries of two of their most successful records.

Kid A Mnesia will be comprised of alternate versions and B-sides from Kid A and Amnesiac, and will also feature the new track If You Say The Word and a previously unreleased studio recording of Follow Me Around.

https://t.co/sMZGB0eE7V

We humbly submit KID A MNESIA to you.

It's a coming of age for Kid A & Amnesiac and it's joined by a new album, Kid Amnesiae, a memory palace of half-remembered, half-forgotten sessions & unreleased material.

All three come out together on November 5th. pic.twitter.com/V5Ms5iRUKl — Radiohead (@radiohead) September 7, 2021

Two art books by Radiohead’s frontman Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood, who has created all the artwork for the band, will also be released on November 4th.

The Kid A Mnesiae art book will be a 300-page collection depicting the process and artwork created for Kid A and Amnesiac.

The second book, titled Fear Stalks the Land!, will be a black and white paperback documenting Yorke and Donwood’s notes, lyrics and sketches.

Kid A, released in 2000, won the Grammy Award for best alternative album that year and was also nominated for album of the year.

Amnesiac was released the year later in 2001 and the artwork for its special limited edition version, designed by Donwood and Yorke, won best album package at the 44th Grammy Awards.

Both albums went to number one in the UK’s album charts.

The band have produced nine studio albums across their career, six of which have reached the number one spot in the charts.

The 12-track project Kid A Mnesia will be released in a triple album format, alongside the re-releases of Kid A and Amnesiac, on November 5th.