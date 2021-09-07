By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rihanna met Nicki Minaj’s baby son as the pop superstars enjoyed a surprise reunion.

Chart-topping rapper Minaj, 38, delighted fans by sharing pictures of her and husband Kenneth Petty alongside Rihanna and her partner ASAP Rocky.

They were snapped seated together on a couch with Minaj’s 11-month-old son – whose name she has not revealed – on her knee.





Minaj captioned the post: “#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn.”

In a video shared with Minaj’s 156 million Instagram followers, the two stars joked about the rivalry between their respective Caribbean countries.

Rihanna, 33, was born in Barbados while Minaj is from Trinidad and Tobago.

“You know Bajans don’t like Trinis?” Rihanna asked, eliciting a gasp from Minaj. “And Trinis don’t like Bajans. They draw a line in the ocean over flying fish.”





Rihanna’s seven-year-old niece, Majesty, was also at the get-together.

Minaj, whose devoted fans are known as Barbz, took a video with the youngster.

Minaj said: “So, the Barbz wanted to say that they thought you was cute. Do you want to say anything to the Barbz?”

Rihanna asked her niece, “Do you love them? Tell them!” with the child replying: “I love you.”