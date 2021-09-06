By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Cardi B has welcomed her second child with rapper husband Offset.

The hip-hop star shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of her cradling the new arrival – a son – in a blue blanket.

Offset, a member of the chart-topping rap group Migos, was seen gazing at the little boy while Cardi B was covered in a Louis Vuitton blanket.

“9/4/21,” Cardi B, 28, captioned the post, adding a blue heart emoji.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are already parents to three-year-old daughter Kulture, while Offset has three children from previous relationships.

They said: “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Be Careful rapper Cardi B announced she was pregnant on stage at the BET Awards in June while performing alongside Offset, 29.

It was the second time New York-born Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had revealed a pregnancy on TV.

In April 2018, she announced she was expecting her first child during a performance on Saturday Night Live.

Cardi B and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, began dating in 2017 and got married later that year.

Their relationship was rocked by reports of his cheating and Offset took to the stage at Cardi B’s Rolling Loud concert in 2018 to ask for forgiveness.

Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020 but they later reconciled.