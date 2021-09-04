Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 16:01

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards shares first photos of baby and reveals name

The 28-year-old pop star welcomed her first child last month.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has shared the first images of her son and revealed his name – Axel.

The singer (28) welcomed the child with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on August 21st and announced his arrival to fans on social media a day later.

Edwards posted two photos on Instagram showing Axel – an anagram of his father’s name – wrapped in a blanket and wearing a baby blue knitted hat.

She wrote: “2 weeks of loving you. I’ve never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain”.

The images were liked more than 350,000 times within 20 minutes, with fans describing the baby as “just magic” and “perfect”.

Her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock also recently gave birth to twins with footballer fiance Andre Gray.

Edwards announced she was pregnant in May, sharing a photo of her bump on Instagram alongside the caption: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

A second photo showed Oxlade-Chamberlain, with whom she has been in a relationship since early 2017, cradling her from behind.

He wrote on his own page: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? so grateful and excited to become a dad. bring on the sleepless nights.”

Edwards confirmed their romance in February 2017 after weeks of speculation, sharing a photo on Instagram showing them kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

She captioned the shot: “Him.”

Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have become one of the country’s biggest-selling girl bands.

They left Simon Cowell’s Syco Music for the RCA label in November 2018.

Jesy Nelson left the group last December, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

