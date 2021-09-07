By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

A new documentary following Justin Bieber as he prepares for his first full concert in three years will launch on Amazon next month.

Justin Bieber: Our World will take viewers backstage, onstage and into the singer’s life ahead of his New Year’s Eve show on the roof of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2020, which was livestreamed to fans around the world.

The film, directed by Michael D Ratner, will feature personal moments between Bieber and his wife Hailey, filmed by the couple, and will also follow the star and his team in the months leading up to the show, which was performed in the middle of the pandemic.

Bieber said: “Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me.

Justin Bieber (Yui Mok/PA)

“Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me.

“This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty.

“Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it’s all here.”

Ratner added: “I couldn’t be prouder of our continued partnership with Justin as well as the SB Films team and the collaborative effort by all to make this project possible.

“Amazon Studios is the ideal partner to share this inspiring and feel-good film on a global scale. Make sure to watch it with the volume maxed out.”

The show, a collaboration with T-Mobile, was Bieber’s first full-length, live performance since 2017.

Justin Bieber: Our World will launch on Amazon Prime Video on October 8.