Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Mark Ronson has married actress Grace Gummer, the daughter of Hollywood star Meryl Streep.

The music producer and DJ announced the news in a post to his more than 900,000 followers on Instagram with a black and white photo taken on their wedding day.

He also shared a tribute to his new wife, writing: “To my truest love…out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And i’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love.

“I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married).”

The pair reportedly became engaged earlier this year and made their first public appearance together in July at a red carpet event hosted by fashion house Gucci in the Hamptons, New York.

Los Angeles-raised Gummer is the daughter of Streep and sculptor Don Gummer and has followed her mother into acting, with roles in Mr Robot, American Horror Story and The Newsroom.

She was previously married to musician Tay Strathairn, the son of actor David Strathairn.

Ronson, whose hits include Uptown Funk featuring Bruno Mars and Nothing Breaks Like A Heart with Miley Cyrus, married French model and actress Josephine de La Baume in 2011 after she appeared in the music video for his track The Bike Song the previous year.

They split in 2017 and were divorced in 2018.