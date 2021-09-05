Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 15:58

‘Such a shining star’: TV and music worlds pay tribute to Sarah Harding

The Girls Aloud singer has died after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Alesha Dixon, Davina McCall and Geri Horner have led tributes to “shining star” Sarah Harding following her death at the age of 39.

Famous names from the worlds of music and television shared their condolences and memories of working with the Girls Aloud star, after her death was announced on Sunday.

Singer and talent show judge Dixon said on Twitter: “A sad day!

“Such a shining star! Rest in peace beautiful Sarah.”

Former Big Brother host McCall described Harding as a “star from the get go” and “hugely fun and outgoing yet also somehow fragile”.

Spice Girls star Horner paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “Rest in peace, Sarah Harding. You’ll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world.”

JLS star Oritse Williams, whose band emerged four years after Girls Aloud, shared a lengthy tribute online.

He tweeted: “Heartbreaking to hear that Sarah Harding from Girls Aloud has just passed away after a long battle with cancer.

“The times we met she was always so bubbly, such a big beautiful personality. My sincerest sympathies and heart goes out to Sarah’s friends, family & band members.”

A tweet from the official account of Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly said: “Such sad news. RIP Sarah xx”.

Others paying tribute included former Spandau Ballet member Martin Kemp who sent his condolences to Harding’s family and friends.

“Sarah Harding so sad, my heart goes out to all your friends and family and all your fans,” he tweeted.

“Rest in peace!”

Presenter Fearne Cotton wrote: “Oh my gosh I’m so sorry to hear this. I’m sending your family so much love and strength.

“She was always kind and so much fun to be around. I’m very sorry for your loss. Prayers and love to you.”

Steps star Ian “H” Watkins wrote on Instagram: “Fly high beautiful Sarah xx I will miss you xx”.

Reality TV star Calum Best, who was in a relationship with Harding between 2005 and 2006, spoke of the “crazy fun times and adventures” he had with her.

He said on Twitter: “Jesus this one hits home, so damn sad, so young. I hope u rest In peace Sarah we had some crazy fun times and adventures. U will be so very missed. Sending so much love to ur mom.”

His post was accompanied by three pictures of him with Harding.

TV presenter Vernon Kay described Harding as “the driving energy in the room”.

“Very sad news,” he tweeted.

“From the moment Pop Idol finished GA were regularly on T4 and Radio1. Sarah was always the driving energy in the room… RIP.”

TV star Denise Van Outen commented on the Instagram post from Harding’s mother, Marie, announcing her death.

Van Outen wrote: “This is so heartbreaking. Rest in peace beautiful Sarah. Thinking of you all. Family and friends.”

Kym Marsh, whose band Hear’Say emerged from ITV show Popstars a year before Girls Aloud, also paid tribute.

She wrote on Twitter: “I’m so very sorry to hear of the passing of Sarah Harding. What a beautiful girl and person she really was.

“I don’t claim to have known her very well but what I did know was how fun and kind she really was. My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. Sleep tight.”

Harding disclosed last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Her mother Marie announced the death on Instagram on Sunday and described her “beautiful” daughter as “a bright shining star”.

