By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Stars of the music world have paid tribute to Beyonce as she celebrates her 40th birthday.

The pop superstar, who has scored three number one albums and five number one singles in the UK, marked the milestone on Saturday, prompting messages from artists and collaborators including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion.

A short message on Beyonce’s website read: “Happy birthday Beyonce from your friends and family” and encouraged fans to donate to her BeyGOOD foundation which is currently providing support to people living in her hometown of Houston, Texas.

Beyonce and Jay Z at the Oscars in 2005. Photo: Ian West/PA

In a video posted by Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Swift says: “The fact that you have paved the road that every female artist is walking down now, then the fact that you have done so with such kindness and such grace.

“To say I admire you, there just is not a word for it.”

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin thanked Beyonce for “keeping us so inspired and entertained and joyful” after she featured on his band’s 2015 song Hymn for the Weekend.

He added: “I am happy to be your fan and your friend too, and I send you all my love. Happy birthday.”

Eilish said: “I love you. The world loves you. We are all nothing without you, so happy birthday you beautiful creature.”

Other stars wishing the singer – full name Beyonce Knowles-Carter – a happy birthday included Megan Thee Stallion, who last year collaborated with the star on a remix of her hit Savage.

happy birthday @Beyonce 🥲✨ I still can’t believe I got to contribute to your art, thank you for letting me be part of something way bigger

I love you pic.twitter.com/DxZ68BP6QV — RAYE (@raye) September 4, 2021

Singer Raye, who co-wrote Beyonce’s 2019 song Bigger, shared a photo of them together at the premiere of the Lion King remake of the same year.

She wrote: “Happy birthday @Beyonce. I still can’t believe I got to contribute to your art, thank you for letting me be part of something way bigger. I love you.”

Happy 40th Birthday to my biggest inspiration, the queeeeen @Beyonce 🐝 — Todrick Hall (@todrick) September 4, 2021

Former The Greatest Dancer judge and singer Todrick Hall wrote: “Happy 40th Birthday to my biggest inspiration, the queeeeen.”

Tidal, the streaming service part owned by her husband Jay-Z, shared a photo taken from Beyonce’s video album Black Is King showing her perched atop a leopard print car.

The singer, who has been married to rapper and businessman Jay-Z since 2008, made history this year as she became the most decorated female artist at the Grammy Awards.

She won four awards out of nine nominations, making it 28 over her career, which surpasses the 27 of bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss.

Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012, and in June 2017 she gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir.