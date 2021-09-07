By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods has said he “never would do anything to hurt” her, after the former glamour model was taken to hospital with a facial injury.

Woods, 32, said “the truth will be told” as he spoke about the incident for the first time.

Price, 43, was taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury in the early hours of August 23rd, at Little Canfield in Essex. She was later discharged.

An Essex Police spokesman previously said officers were called to the scene by the ambulance service and a man was arrested “a short time later” on suspicion of assault.

In a statement on Instagram, Woods wrote: “I have remained quiet until now due to the investigation being carried out by the police, however I have found it so difficult to keep quiet on social media due to the speculation and shocking abuse that I have received.

“Anybody who thinks I hit Katie, you’re completely delusional and have no idea of the reality of the situation.

“I have never and never would do anything to hurt Katie. The truth will be told.”

On August 24th a force spokesman said: “A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour has been released on bail until September 20th.”

On Tuesday police confirmed the investigation is ongoing, adding: “We are in regular contact with the victim and are continuing to support her.

“The man arrested remains on conditional bail until September 20th.”